premiumtouring:

Hey team,

Just taking expressions of interest before listing elsewhere. Have the following set of Apple MacBook 12" devices available. We've moved the team to the new MacBook Airs. Grab yourself a bargain.

A quick note about these ultra-thin MacBooks: Think of these like iPads with dedicated keyboards. They're ridiculously thin, and they're designed to last all day. They're not for heavy workloads like Photoshop. They're perfect for web developers / coding (where there is no compiling required), point of sale, journalism / writing etc.

All units come with USB-C Cable and Genuine Charger. Might have the boxes for some of them too. All units will have some cosmetic wear and tear - but the devices will work perfectly, and there should be no damage to screens (eg. dead pixels). If there are I will make adjustments to prices. Most have had their Keyboards/Screens replaced under Apple's programs over the years - so doubt that will be the case.



Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2015) (Grey): Intel m 1.3 / 8GB / 512GB - $1150

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2016) (Grey): Intel m3 1.1 / 8GB / 256GB - $925

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2015) (Grey): Intel m 1.1 / 8GB / 256GB - $825

Also available if anyone is interested.. :

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2016) (Gold): Intel m5 / 8GB / 500GB / 784 cycles - $500

- Internal SSD failed, so it boots and runs via external USB 3.0 SSD (not included). Has been used for Home Assistant/Docker.

- Battery requires replacement. As long as connected to power, completely stable.





PM with any questions / interest.