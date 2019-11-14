premiumtouring:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Apple MacBooks


285 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 260168 14-Nov-2019 10:20
Hey team,

 

Just taking expressions of interest before listing elsewhere. Have the following set of Apple MacBook 12" devices available. We've moved the team to the new MacBook Airs. Grab yourself a bargain.

 

A quick note about these ultra-thin MacBooks: Think of these like iPads with dedicated keyboards. They're ridiculously thin, and they're designed to last all day. They're not for heavy workloads like Photoshop. They're perfect for web developers / coding (where there is no compiling required), point of sale, journalism / writing etc. 

 

All units come with USB-C Cable and Genuine Charger. Might have the boxes for some of them too. All units will have some cosmetic wear and tear - but the devices will work perfectly, and there should be no damage to screens (eg. dead pixels). If there are I will make adjustments to prices. Most have had their Keyboards/Screens replaced under Apple's programs over the years - so doubt that will be the case.

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2015) (Grey): Intel m 1.3 / 8GB / 512GB - $1150

 

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2016) (Grey): Intel m3 1.1 / 8GB / 256GB - $925

 

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2015) (Grey): Intel m 1.1 / 8GB / 256GB - $825

 

Also available if anyone is interested.. :

 

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2016) (Gold): Intel m5 / 8GB / 500GB / 784 cycles - $500

 

- Internal SSD failed, so it boots and runs via external USB 3.0 SSD (not included). Has been used for Home Assistant/Docker.
- Battery requires replacement. As long as connected to power, completely stable.

 

PM with any questions / interest.




285 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2355389 17-Nov-2019 22:22
Bump! Will have these available for pickup this week.

 

 

Also let me know if anyone is after Apple HomePods. Just drop me a PM.

 

 

Cheers!




285 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2357062 19-Nov-2019 07:45
Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2016) (Grey): Intel m3 1.1 / 8GB / 256GB - $925 (SOLD)




285 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2358356 21-Nov-2019 07:01
Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2015) (Grey): Intel m 1.1 / 8GB / 256GB - $825 - SOLD




285 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2372936 12-Dec-2019 08:42
premiumtouring:

 

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2015) (Grey): Intel m 1.3 / 8GB / 512GB - SOLD

 

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2016) (Grey): Intel m3 1.1 / 8GB / 256GB - SOLD

 

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2015) (Grey): Intel m 1.1 / 8GB / 256GB - SOLD

 

Also available if anyone is interested.. :

 

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2016) (Gold): Intel m5 / 8GB / 500GB / 784 cycles - $500

 

- Internal SSD failed, so it boots and runs via external USB 3.0 SSD (not included). Has been used for Home Assistant/Docker.
- Battery requires replacement. As long as connected to power, completely stable.

 

PM with any questions / interest.

 




1585 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2374903 13-Dec-2019 17:30
premiumtouring:

 

premiumtouring:

 

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2015) (Grey): Intel m 1.3 / 8GB / 512GB - SOLD

 

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2016) (Grey): Intel m3 1.1 / 8GB / 256GB - SOLD

 

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2015) (Grey): Intel m 1.1 / 8GB / 256GB - SOLD

 

Also available if anyone is interested.. :

 

Apple MacBook (12", Retina, 2016) (Gold): Intel m5 / 8GB / 500GB / 784 cycles - $500

 

- Internal SSD failed, so it boots and runs via external USB 3.0 SSD (not included). Has been used for Home Assistant/Docker.
- Battery requires replacement. As long as connected to power, completely stable.

 

PM with any questions / interest.

 

 



Is the SSD swapable on these? or soldered to the board? Thanks!



285 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2375043 13-Dec-2019 20:57
These units are soldered. Because the ssd appears missing to the computer it automatically boots from any detected external drives.




285 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2378939 20-Dec-2019 06:59
All units now sold! Thanks everyone have a great Xmas. :)




