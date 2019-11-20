Hi,

I have a mint condition Surface Go for sale. Near new condition - I only used it for teleconferencing on the go for about 4 months. For those that don't know the surface go is an extremely portable 10" tablet running full windows.

Comes with a blue type cover, blue pen, and blue mouse (all official Microsoft), and a black leather case.

It is the business edition with 128GB of storage and 8gb of ram, comes with windows 10 pro

No scratches or marks that I can see. Never been dropped or abused.

No warranty though as it was bought overseas

Full info:

https://www.microsoft.com/en-nz/p/surface-go/8V9DP4LNKNSZ/KT90?activetab=pivot%3aoverviewtab

Wanting $800 + shipping or pickup in Tauranga