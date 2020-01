Model : TH-50EX780Z

Excellent condition 4K Smart TV. A great TV.

Premium LCD model for that year (2017). All apps supported. This is a really nice panel that has good blacks for an LCD... There is absolutely no light bleed so watching letter box content is great.

Spark sport, Netflix, You-tube, Neon, Amazon Prime, Lightbox, TVNZOD apps available (plus others)

HDR

Height adjustable stand.

3D support

$600 which is less than I wanted :(

Pickup only Maupuia Wellington (near airport)