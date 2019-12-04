Hi all,
Looking to part ways with my Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Details:
- Purchased from - PB Tech (Auckland)
- Purchase Date - Jan 2019
- Warranty - 2 Years (1 year remaining)
- Model - Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- Colour: Black Onyx
- RAM - 6Gb
- Internal Storage - 128Gb
- MIUI Version - MIUI Global 11.0.4 (Stable)
- Android Version - 9 PKQ1
- Android Security Patch Level - 01.10.19
- CPU - Octa-core Max 2.8Ghz
** ASKING PRICE ** $500
Condition:
- Phone is in immaculate condition (9/10)
- Has been in a protective case as well as has tempered glass applied since day 1 of use
- One very hard to spot blemish near the stop right (near battery indictor)
- No damage to screen, sliding function or cameras (Please note: the scratch you see in the first pic near the top left of the screen is on the tempered glass)
- No damage or visible signs of wear and tear to the ceramic on the back of the phone
- All chargers and their cables are in equally immaculate condition and function as they should
Comes with:
- All original parts, i.e Box, Charger and cables, documentation, box.
- 2nd phone case
- Additional tempered glass