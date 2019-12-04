Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261579 4-Dec-2019 17:40
Hi all,

 

Looking to part ways with my Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

 

 

 

Details:

 

 

 

- Purchased from - PB Tech (Auckland)

 

- Purchase Date -  Jan 2019

 

- Warranty - 2 Years (1 year remaining)

 

- Model - Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

 

- Colour: Black Onyx

 

- RAM - 6Gb

 

- Internal Storage - 128Gb

 

- MIUI Version - MIUI Global 11.0.4 (Stable)

 

- Android Version - 9 PKQ1

 

- Android Security Patch Level - 01.10.19

 

- CPU - Octa-core Max 2.8Ghz

 

 

 

** ASKING PRICE ** $500

 

 

 

Condition: 

 

- Phone is in immaculate condition (9/10)

 

- Has been in a protective case as well as has tempered glass applied since day 1 of use

 

- One very hard to spot blemish near the stop right (near battery indictor)

 

- No damage to screen, sliding function or cameras (Please note: the scratch you see in the first pic near the top left of the screen is on the tempered glass)

 

- No damage or visible signs of wear and tear to the ceramic on the back of the phone

 

- All chargers and their cables are in equally immaculate condition and function as they should

 

 

 

Comes with:

 

 - All original parts, i.e Box, Charger and cables, documentation, box.

 

- 2nd phone case

 

- Additional tempered glass

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2370631 8-Dec-2019 20:21
Bump.

 

Price reduction to $450.



  # 2376110 16-Dec-2019 09:26
Bump - Price drop to $400.

 
 
 
 




  # 2381675 27-Dec-2019 13:00
Bump - One last price drop.

 

Now $350.

