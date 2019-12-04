Hi all,

Looking to part ways with my Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Details:

- Purchased from - PB Tech (Auckland)

- Purchase Date - Jan 2019

- Warranty - 2 Years (1 year remaining)

- Model - Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

- Colour: Black Onyx

- RAM - 6Gb

- Internal Storage - 128Gb

- MIUI Version - MIUI Global 11.0.4 (Stable)

- Android Version - 9 PKQ1

- Android Security Patch Level - 01.10.19

- CPU - Octa-core Max 2.8Ghz

** ASKING PRICE ** $500

Condition:

- Phone is in immaculate condition (9/10)

- Has been in a protective case as well as has tempered glass applied since day 1 of use

- One very hard to spot blemish near the stop right (near battery indictor)

- No damage to screen, sliding function or cameras (Please note: the scratch you see in the first pic near the top left of the screen is on the tempered glass)

- No damage or visible signs of wear and tear to the ceramic on the back of the phone

- All chargers and their cables are in equally immaculate condition and function as they should

Comes with:

- All original parts, i.e Box, Charger and cables, documentation, box.

- 2nd phone case

- Additional tempered glass