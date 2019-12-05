Hi all,

Looking to part ways with my TicWatch C2

Details

- Purchase Date - Feb 2019

- Model - TicWatch C2

- Colour: Black Onyx

- Purchase Price - $300NZD

- Asking Price - $250NZD

Features

- Wear OS by Google

- IP68 Water and Dust Resistant

- Manage Phone Calls

- Supports Google Pay with NFC Payments

- Message Notifications

- Heart Rate Sensor

- Supports Google Fit / TicHealth

- Built in GPS

- Music Streaming

- Over 1000 watch faces with Google Play

Whats in the Box?

- TicWatch C2

- Charging Cable

- TicWatch C2 Instruction Manual

Tech Spec

-Watch Case - Stainless Steel

- RAM /ROM - 512Mb/4Gb

- OS - WearOS by Google

- Compatibility - Android / iOS

- Platform - Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100

- Display - 1.3” AMOLED 360 x 360 px

- Connectivity - Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

- GPS - GPS + GLONASS + Beidou

- Sensors - Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor

- Battery - 400mAh (up to 2 days*)

Condition

- Watch is in immaculate condition (9/10)

- No damage to screen

- No damage or visible signs of wear and tear to body or any of the buttons

- All chargers and their cables are in equally immaculate condition and function as they should

Extras

- 2 x strap - 1 x Sports Straps, 1 x Metal Strap