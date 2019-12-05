Hi all,
Looking to part ways with my TicWatch C2
Details
- Purchase Date - Feb 2019
- Model - TicWatch C2
- Colour: Black Onyx
- Purchase Price - $300NZD
- Asking Price - $250NZD
Features
- Wear OS by Google
- IP68 Water and Dust Resistant
- Manage Phone Calls
- Supports Google Pay with NFC Payments
- Message Notifications
- Heart Rate Sensor
- Supports Google Fit / TicHealth
- Built in GPS
- Music Streaming
- Over 1000 watch faces with Google Play
Whats in the Box?
- TicWatch C2
- Charging Cable
- TicWatch C2 Instruction Manual
Tech Spec
-Watch Case - Stainless Steel
- RAM /ROM - 512Mb/4Gb
- OS - WearOS by Google
- Compatibility - Android / iOS
- Platform - Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100
- Display - 1.3” AMOLED 360 x 360 px
- Connectivity - Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- GPS - GPS + GLONASS + Beidou
- Sensors - Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor
- Battery - 400mAh (up to 2 days*)
Condition
- Watch is in immaculate condition (9/10)
- No damage to screen
- No damage or visible signs of wear and tear to body or any of the buttons
- All chargers and their cables are in equally immaculate condition and function as they should
Extras
- 2 x strap - 1 x Sports Straps, 1 x Metal Strap