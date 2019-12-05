Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
57 posts

Master Geek


# 261602 5-Dec-2019 20:08
Hi all,

 

 

 

Looking to part ways with my TicWatch C2

 

 

 

Details

 

- Purchase Date -  Feb 2019

 

- Model - TicWatch C2 

 

- Colour: Black Onyx

 

- Purchase Price - $300NZD

 

- Asking Price - $250NZD

 

 

 

 

 

Features

 

- Wear OS by Google

 

- IP68 Water and Dust Resistant

 

- Manage Phone Calls

 

- Supports Google Pay with NFC Payments

 

- Message Notifications

 

- Heart Rate Sensor

 

- Supports Google Fit / TicHealth

 

- Built in GPS

 

- Music Streaming

 

- Over 1000 watch faces with Google Play

 

 

 

Whats in the Box?

 

- TicWatch C2

 

- Charging Cable

 

- TicWatch C2 Instruction Manual

 

 

 

Tech Spec

 

-Watch Case - Stainless Steel

 

- RAM /ROM - 512Mb/4Gb

 

- OS - WearOS by Google

 

- Compatibility - Android / iOS

 

- Platform - Qualcomm® Snapdragon Wear™ 2100

 

- Display - 1.3” AMOLED 360 x 360 px

 

- Connectivity - Bluetooth v4.1, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

 

- GPS - GPS + GLONASS + Beidou

 

- Sensors - Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart-rate sensor

 

- Battery - 400mAh (up to 2 days*)

 

 

 

Condition

 

- Watch is in immaculate condition (9/10)

 

- No damage to screen

 

- No damage or visible signs of wear and tear to body or any of the buttons

 

- All chargers and their cables are in equally immaculate condition and function as they should

 

 

 

Extras

 

- 2 x strap - 1 x Sports Straps, 1 x Metal Strap

 

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2370622 8-Dec-2019 20:20
Bump.



  # 2376108 16-Dec-2019 09:25
Bump - Price drop to $200.

 
 
 
 




  # 2381676 27-Dec-2019 13:02
Bump - One last price drop.

 

Now $160.

