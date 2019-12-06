As above. Bought circa a month ago from Apple - in perfect condition and very well treated. Selling for one reason only: I want the LTE edition.

This watch will be available as soon as my LTE edition arrives but I will gladly take expression of interest now and hold especially for users with whom I have dealt with before. Otherwise, I might ask for a small deposit.

$600 and it's yours. Pickup from Newmarket/nearby suburbs or Albany/nearby at a mutually convenient time. Not really interested in shipping.