Good day,

For sale is a brand new Rigol MSO5354 oscilloscope. Box was open to update its firmware and apply upgrades (originally this was MSO5072). All features are activated! It comes with two original probes (350MHz). I can add two more generic probes, if needed, but they would not go above 100MHz. LA probe is not included!

Some of the features are:

* supported 4 analog channels

* standard 16 digital channels (LA probe required)

* Up to 8 GSa/s real-time sample rate

* 200 Mpts memory depth

* High waveform capture rate (over 500,000 wfm/s)

* Auto measurement of 41 waveform parameters; full-memory hardware measurement function

* A variety of serial protocol triggers and decodes

* Up to 450,000 frames of hardware real-time and ceaseless waveforms recording and playback functions Independent search, navigation keys, and event table

* Built-in advanced power analysis software

* Integrates 7 independent instruments into 1, including a digital oscilloscope, a logic analyzer, a spectrum analyzer, an arbitrary waveform generator, a digital voltmeter, a frequency counter and totalizer, and a protocol analyzer

* 9-inch capacitive multi-touch screen, 256-level intensity grading display, with color persistence Multiple interfaces available: USB HOST&DEVICE, LAN(LXI), HDMI, TRIG OUT, and USB-GPIB

* Web Control remote command

* Novel and delicate industrial design, easy to operate

Price is $2500