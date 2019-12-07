Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedFS: New Rigol MSO5354 oscilloscope for $2500


16 posts

Geek


# 261625 7-Dec-2019 03:02
Send private message quote this post

Good day,

 

For sale is a brand new Rigol MSO5354 oscilloscope. Box was open to update its firmware and apply upgrades (originally this was MSO5072). All features are activated! It comes with two original probes (350MHz). I can add two more generic probes, if needed, but they would not go above 100MHz. LA probe is not included!

 

Some of the features are:

 

* supported 4 analog channels

 

* standard 16 digital channels (LA probe required)

 

* Up to 8 GSa/s real-time sample rate

 

* 200 Mpts memory depth

 

* High waveform capture rate (over 500,000 wfm/s)

 

* Auto measurement of 41 waveform parameters; full-memory hardware measurement function

 

* A variety of serial protocol triggers and decodes

 

* Up to 450,000 frames of hardware real-time and ceaseless waveforms recording and playback functions Independent search, navigation keys, and event table

 

* Built-in advanced power analysis software

 

* Integrates 7 independent instruments into 1, including a digital oscilloscope, a logic analyzer, a spectrum analyzer, an arbitrary waveform generator, a digital voltmeter, a frequency counter and totalizer, and a protocol analyzer

 

* 9-inch capacitive multi-touch screen, 256-level intensity grading display, with color persistence Multiple interfaces available: USB HOST&DEVICE, LAN(LXI), HDMI, TRIG OUT, and USB-GPIB

 

* Web Control remote command

 

* Novel and delicate industrial design, easy to operate

 

 

 

Price is $2500

 

 

 

 

Create new topic


16 posts

Geek


  # 2369913 7-Dec-2019 03:23
Send private message quote this post

 

 

 



16 posts

Geek


  # 2377950 18-Dec-2019 19:24
Send private message quote this post

Last call before going to TradeMe...

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19

Malwarebytes overhauls flagship product with new UI, faster engine and lighter footprint
Posted 6-Nov-2019 11:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.