Canary Pro (All-in-One) provides total home security and intelligence with a 1080p HD camera, 90 decibel siren, plus a built-in climate monitor.

https://canary.is/canary/

Purchased originally for $169 USD ($250~ NZD) while in the US.

Moved to UniFi Protect at home, and UniFi protect only supports UniFi cameras.

Basic/free account is enough for movement notifications / remote live view over cloud. Single day cloud storage is included. Siren is super loud. Climate monitoring is useful.

Canary doesn't ship to NZ, but the units work great here. They're on sale at the moment for $89 USD excluding shipping, so I'm happy to match that price with an asking price of $130 NZD. Pickup preferred, shipping extra.

Pickup would be from Auckland CBD during week or Gulf Harbour after hours/weekends.