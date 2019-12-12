Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261727 12-Dec-2019 08:56
Canary Pro (All-in-One) provides total home security and intelligence with a 1080p HD camera, 90 decibel siren, plus a built-in climate monitor.

 

https://canary.is/canary/

 

Purchased originally for $169 USD ($250~ NZD) while in the US.

 

Moved to UniFi Protect at home, and UniFi protect only supports UniFi cameras.

 

Basic/free account is enough for movement notifications / remote live view over cloud. Single day cloud storage is included. Siren is super loud. Climate monitoring is useful.  

 

Canary doesn't ship to NZ, but the units work great here. They're on sale at the moment for $89 USD excluding shipping, so I'm happy to match that price with an asking price of $130 NZD. Pickup preferred, shipping extra.

 

Pickup would be from Auckland CBD during week or Gulf Harbour after hours/weekends.




Tesla Model S P100DL / BMW i3 / Model 3: Feel free to private message me if you need advice buying an Electric Vehicle (EV).
If my advice has been helpful, or you just want free stuff with your purchase, use my referral link to buy your Tesla.

  # 2377420 18-Dec-2019 07:33
BUMP! Price lowered to $115.




  # 2377468 18-Dec-2019 08:17
One person supports this post
This does look fairly good, but I hate the subscription models. 

 

I have a very powerful home server which could perform all of the necessary computational and cloud storage work -- but they don't provide the software to do a local installation with full functionality. 

 

 

 
 
 
 




  # 2377469 18-Dec-2019 08:19
surfisup1000:

 

This does look fairly good, but I hate the subscription models. 

 

I have a very powerful home server which could perform all of the necessary computational and cloud storage work -- but they don't provide the software to do a local installation with full functionality. 

 

 

Yep, no subscription required with this model. This is a 'drop in' solution for friends or family.. not really targeted at geeks who want access to the camera hardware.




  # 2378954 20-Dec-2019 07:46
BUMP! Price drop: $100. Good solution for family members who want an all in one solution.




