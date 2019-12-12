https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NASQNP45112/QNAP-TS-451-2G-NAS-Server-4-Bay-SATA-6G-Celeron-20
- Quad Core Processor
- 4 Bays
- HDMI / USB (can be used as desktop)
- Dual Gigabit Ethernet
- USB 3.0
- Upgraded to 16GB of RAM
- No drives.
$750
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NASQNP45112/QNAP-TS-451-2G-NAS-Server-4-Bay-SATA-6G-Celeron-20
$750
Tesla Model S P100DL / BMW i3 / Model 3: Feel free to private message me if you need advice buying an Electric Vehicle (EV).
If my advice has been helpful, or you just want free stuff with your purchase, use my referral link to buy your Tesla.
Maybe 2 years old? It was only used for about 6 months in an air conditioned server room. Then we switched to a dedicated storage server. It was stripped of drives, went on the shelf and hasn't been used since. Not a lot of hours actual use, and certainly not pushed to its limits.
It still looks/feels brand new. It even has the stickers on it.
Tesla Model S P100DL / BMW i3 / Model 3: Feel free to private message me if you need advice buying an Electric Vehicle (EV).
If my advice has been helpful, or you just want free stuff with your purchase, use my referral link to buy your Tesla.
BUMP! Price lowered to $725.
Tesla Model S P100DL / BMW i3 / Model 3: Feel free to private message me if you need advice buying an Electric Vehicle (EV).
If my advice has been helpful, or you just want free stuff with your purchase, use my referral link to buy your Tesla.
Price dropped to $700.
Tesla Model S P100DL / BMW i3 / Model 3: Feel free to private message me if you need advice buying an Electric Vehicle (EV).
If my advice has been helpful, or you just want free stuff with your purchase, use my referral link to buy your Tesla.