ForumsOffers and WantedFS: iPad Pro 12.9", 64GB Wi-Fi, Brydge Pro, Smart Folio, Pencil, Magic Keyboard, PaperLike Protector


5886 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 261775 14-Dec-2019 15:52
My wife tried switching to an iPad full time a earlier this year.  Mostly it's been fine but as a teacher she has a bunch of frustrations with it that will be resolved by going back to a laptop.  We'd like to sell this one and the accessories that we got with it.  It's all in as-new condition.  Most bits bought from Noel Leeming except the Brydge Pro from PB Tech and PaperLike from their online shop. 

 

 

 

Bundle comes with:

 

1x iPad Pro 12.9" Space Grey, 64GB, Wi-Fi model.  3rd Gen (small bezels, no Home button).  Apple Warranty until May 2020, CGA follows.

 

1x iPad Charger and USB-C cable

 

1x Brydge Pro keyboard, as-new, includes magnetic case for the back of the iPad

 

1x Apple Pencil (new model, charges magnetically)

 

1x Apple Magic Keyboard (she got this before the Brydge Pro)

 

1x Apple Smart Keboard Folio, Space Grey

 

1x PaperLike Screen Protector - not applied yet

 

 

 

Total retail for everything would be $2740 if bought from a shop today.  Happy to let go for $2000.  PM with reasonable offers otherwise.

 

Pickup in Wellington - CBD or Khandallah depending on time of day, and postage at your cost (probably $20ish)

 

 

 

 

5886 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2376228 16-Dec-2019 12:44
Bump, offers welcome and I may consider splitting items.



5886 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2377611 18-Dec-2019 11:59
How about $1700 for the bundle?

 

$1350 for the iPad alone? 

 
 
 
 




5886 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2378310 19-Dec-2019 10:24
Still open to offers, and still enough time for me to get this to you by Christmas :) 

