My wife tried switching to an iPad full time a earlier this year. Mostly it's been fine but as a teacher she has a bunch of frustrations with it that will be resolved by going back to a laptop. We'd like to sell this one and the accessories that we got with it. It's all in as-new condition. Most bits bought from Noel Leeming except the Brydge Pro from PB Tech and PaperLike from their online shop.

Bundle comes with:

1x iPad Pro 12.9" Space Grey, 64GB, Wi-Fi model. 3rd Gen (small bezels, no Home button). Apple Warranty until May 2020, CGA follows.

1x iPad Charger and USB-C cable

1x Brydge Pro keyboard, as-new, includes magnetic case for the back of the iPad

1x Apple Pencil (new model, charges magnetically)

1x Apple Magic Keyboard (she got this before the Brydge Pro)

1x Apple Smart Keboard Folio, Space Grey

1x PaperLike Screen Protector - not applied yet

Total retail for everything would be $2740 if bought from a shop today. Happy to let go for $2000. PM with reasonable offers otherwise.

Pickup in Wellington - CBD or Khandallah depending on time of day, and postage at your cost (probably $20ish)