ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Xmas clear out. Tablets, Intel NUC, Robot Vacuum


202 posts

Master Geek


# 261831 17-Dec-2019 11:59
Send private message quote this post

Time for a clear out before Xmas so I can get some new toys 😜

 

Intel NUC DC3217IYE Intel® Core™ i3-3217U Processor (3M Cache, 1.80 GHz)
30GB mSATA SSD
8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR3 1333 SoDIMM's
Currently running Home Assistant.

 

This had over 20 x WiFi, 35 x Zigbee and 7 x Z-Wave devices and ran like a charm. Only upgraded to try a device that supports NVMe drives.

 

$180 + $6 shipping or pick-up North Shore, Auckland

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

ASUS Vivotab 10.1" Windows Tablet upgraded with a clean install on Windows 10 (not RT)

 

Comes with tablet, charger, original box, folio case with Bluetooth keyboard and magnetic iPad'ish like cover.

 

$60 + $6 shipping or pick-up North Shore, Auckland

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Lenovo TAB4 TB-X304F, 16GB 10.1" Tablet running Android 8.1.0

 

128GB MicroSD card slot (no card). Comes with USB charger and cable and is in mint condition (no box)

 

$90 + $6 shipping or pick-up North Shore, Auckland

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Neato XV Signature LIDAR robot vacuum

 

Surplus to requirements after moving into a house with central vac.

 

• Upgraded roller which has turned it from a XV to a XV Pro.
Brand New Battery pack so good for at least an hour.
• Remembers where it left off and uses a laser as a guide so it knows where it's been.

 

Review here: https://www.cnet.com/reviews/neato-robotics-xv-signature-pro-
review/ 

 

$250 + $12 shipping or pick-up North Shore, Auckland

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size




DS713+, DS210J, DS101J, LibreELEC on Intel NUC and Pi3, 3 x Echo Dot connected to Home Assistant via ha-bridge...whew

Create new topic
386 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2376974 17-Dec-2019 12:41
Send private message quote this post

Potentially interested in the NUC. What are your comparisons to the Odroid C1 (I bought that off you :-) - I believe it was your previous HA box? Are you running Hassio on the NUC? Does this also support one standard 2.5" HD (the spec page says 1 internal drive, but I'm not sure if that means just the mSATA). Finally, how big physically is the PSU? Thanks

 

 

 

Edit: only looking to move from the C1 to x86 infrastructure because some add-ons I want to use don't play nicely with the C1.



202 posts

Master Geek


  # 2376996 17-Dec-2019 13:19
Send private message quote this post

Hi,

 

It probably out-performs the Odroids and is more compatible with add-ons as you've found. The unit can only take 1 x mSATA card not a HDD. Power supply is a standard 19v laptop brick. And yes, I'm running Hassio direct on the mSATA. I went from Pi, to Odroid to this and now to another i3 NUC but with NVMe support. N.B The unit has 1 x 8GB RAM stick with one slot free.




DS713+, DS210J, DS101J, LibreELEC on Intel NUC and Pi3, 3 x Echo Dot connected to Home Assistant via ha-bridge...whew

 
 
 
 




202 posts

Master Geek


  # 2376997 17-Dec-2019 13:20
Send private message quote this post

Lenovo TAB4 is sold.




DS713+, DS210J, DS101J, LibreELEC on Intel NUC and Pi3, 3 x Echo Dot connected to Home Assistant via ha-bridge...whew

2680 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2376999 17-Dec-2019 13:25
Send private message quote this post

Hi.  Can I please buy the Neato?  Happy to come and pick up.  PM sent.




"4 wheels move the body.  2 wheels move the soul."

“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams



202 posts

Master Geek


  # 2377007 17-Dec-2019 13:39
Send private message quote this post

NEATO robovac sold subject to payment confirmation.




DS713+, DS210J, DS101J, LibreELEC on Intel NUC and Pi3, 3 x Echo Dot connected to Home Assistant via ha-bridge...whew



202 posts

Master Geek


  # 2379196 20-Dec-2019 14:24
Send private message quote this post

phrozenpenguin:

 

Potentially interested in the NUC.

 

 

@phrozenpenguin Any more thoughts on the NUC?




DS713+, DS210J, DS101J, LibreELEC on Intel NUC and Pi3, 3 x Echo Dot connected to Home Assistant via ha-bridge...whew

Create new topic



