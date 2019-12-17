Time for a clear out before Xmas so I can get some new toys 😜

Intel NUC DC3217IYE Intel® Core™ i3-3217U Processor (3M Cache, 1.80 GHz)

30GB mSATA SSD

8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR3 1333 SoDIMM's

Currently running Home Assistant.



This had over 20 x WiFi, 35 x Zigbee and 7 x Z-Wave devices and ran like a charm. Only upgraded to try a device that supports NVMe drives.

$180 + $6 shipping or pick-up North Shore, Auckland

ASUS Vivotab 10.1" Windows Tablet upgraded with a clean install on Windows 10 (not RT)

Comes with tablet, charger, original box, folio case with Bluetooth keyboard and magnetic iPad'ish like cover.

$60 + $6 shipping or pick-up North Shore, Auckland

Lenovo TAB4 TB-X304F, 16GB 10.1" Tablet running Android 8.1.0

128GB MicroSD card slot (no card). Comes with USB charger and cable and is in mint condition (no box)

$90 + $6 shipping or pick-up North Shore, Auckland

Neato XV Signature LIDAR robot vacuum

Surplus to requirements after moving into a house with central vac.

• Upgraded roller which has turned it from a XV to a XV Pro.

• Brand New Battery pack so good for at least an hour.

• Remembers where it left off and uses a laser as a guide so it knows where it's been.

Review here: https://www.cnet.com/reviews/neato-robotics-xv-signature-pro-

review/

$250 + $12 shipping or pick-up North Shore, Auckland