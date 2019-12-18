Good day,
For sale is as new Siglent SSA3032X spectrum analyser. This unit is couple of month old and used only a few times. It is updated to its latest firmware and upgraded to the top specs (originally this was SSA3021X). All features are activated!
Some of the features are:
- All-Digital IF Technology
- Frequency Range from 9 kHz to 3.2 GHz
- -161 dBm/Hz Displayed Average Noise Level (Typ.)
- -98 dBc/Hz @10 kHz Offset Phase Noise (1 GHz, Typ.)
- Total Amplitude Accuracy < 0.7 dB
- 1 Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW)
- Tracking generator (TG) is included
Price is $2500