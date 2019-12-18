Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
16 posts

Geek


# 261865 18-Dec-2019 20:45
Good day,

 

 

 

For sale is as new Siglent SSA3032X spectrum analyser. This unit is couple of month old and used only a few times. It is updated to its latest firmware and upgraded to the top specs (originally this was SSA3021X). All features are activated!

 

 

 

Some of the features are:

 

  • All-Digital IF Technology
  • Frequency Range from 9 kHz to 3.2 GHz
  • -161 dBm/Hz Displayed Average Noise Level (Typ.)
  • -98 dBc/Hz @10 kHz Offset Phase Noise (1 GHz, Typ.)
  • Total Amplitude Accuracy < 0.7 dB
  • 1 Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW)
  • Tracking generator (TG) is included

Price is $2500

16 posts

Geek


  # 2378041 18-Dec-2019 20:56
Some photos

 

 

 

 

 

 

