Good day,

For sale is as new Siglent SSA3032X spectrum analyser. This unit is couple of month old and used only a few times. It is updated to its latest firmware and upgraded to the top specs (originally this was SSA3021X). All features are activated!

Some of the features are:

All-Digital IF Technology

Frequency Range from 9 kHz to 3.2 GHz

-161 dBm/Hz Displayed Average Noise Level (Typ.)

-98 dBc/Hz @10 kHz Offset Phase Noise (1 GHz, Typ.)

Total Amplitude Accuracy < 0.7 dB

1 Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW)

Tracking generator (TG) is included

Price is $2500