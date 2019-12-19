I have recently downsized my built to mini ITX and have got some of my old parts for sale:

FSP HEXA+ 500W PSU - $40

Been running perfectly for a couple of years now, had to replace as new case takes SFX PSU

Fractal Design Define R5 White case (no window) - $100

Monster of a case, will fit 2x 5.25" DVD drives/expansion bay fan controllers etc, 8x 3.5" or 2.5" drives plus 2x 2.5" trays on rear of motherboard tray. When I was using it I removed the 5.25" cage, the upper 5x 3.5" cage and moved the lower 3x 3.5" cage up so I could run 7 fans (selling with three fans, two front intake and one rear exhaust, and all cages returned to original positions)

ASUS ROG STRIX B450-F - $120

Pretty good motherboard, about 9 months old, has built in IO shield (should be standard on every motherboard IMO), two M.2 slots, decent onboard audio with impedance-sensing and three levels of headphone amp output. Does not come with the AM3-style CPU cooler brackets as these were sold separately

Phanteks PH-TC14PE CPU cooler (white) - $60

Honestly one of my favourite coolers but it's too big for my new case, 2x140MM fans and two massive towers. Also comes with the extra AM4 mounting gear that Phanteks sent for free upon proof of purchase of AM4 CPU and motherboard. Very solid mounting system that's quite easy to install

Team Elite 8GB DDR4-2666 RAM - $40

Received as a replacement for an RMA'd 2400MHz stick. Has been tested with memtest86 and run in two separate machines for varying amounts of time to confirm it is good

I will post photos soon as I am currently out and about, items are located in Palmerston North and can be shipped if need be, but would prefer pickup for the case as it is rather heavy