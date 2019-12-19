Just upgraded so my long serving amplifier has to go.

Built-in WiFi

Built-in Airplay

Built-in Chromecast

4K HDMI Input

ARC (Audio Return) supported on HDMI out

Zone 2 capable

Full spec's here: https://www.sony.co.nz/electronics/support/audio-components-receivers-amplifiers/str-dn1060/specifications

Review here: https://www.themasterswitch.com/review-sony-str-dn1060

Full disclosure. When I installed this a couple of years ago, I accidentally dragged it off the coffee table and it bounced on the carpet floor dinging two corners (Argh!! 😕). As a TV Tech, I removed the cover and checked the internals and everything was fine as these are built like a brick toilet. I've been using it without issue for over 3yrs now and have kept the firmware up-to-date. You'll see from the images though that the front left corner has a tiny bit of plastic missing from the left side which can't be seen when the amp is in situ. On the rear right, the cabinet has a little ding but again this can't be seen but due to this, the price has been lowered to reflect the dings. RRP on the new model is $1098.

Comes with amp, remote, microphone (for auto EQ).

Asking $380 + shipping or collect North Shore, Auckland prior to the 26th.