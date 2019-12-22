Purchased May 2019 from Torpedo7 / No1Fitness.

Barely used. I would be surprised if it had more than an hour on it. I have a Wahoo Kickr as well, and I would just rather use that instead of intervals on this and my other gear.



Kept inside at all times, out of the sun. Perfect as-new condition.



Wanting $1000.00.

Pick up Christchurch only.



https://www.assaultfitness.com/products/airbike-classic



Copy paste;



Product Details

The Assault is truly a phenomenal fan bike which has been built from the ground up to offer an intense workout and the durability to handle whatever you throw at it!



Engineered with full high-tensile steel that is sealed with a layer of industrial powder coating paint. The Assault bike offers long periods of maintenance free use as all moving parts employ sealed cartridge bearings.



The Assault offers individualized and infinite adjustments for an unlimited workout as the air resistance matches the effort that you are willing to put out. Feeling like a mellow workout? then simply pedal lightly, but when it’s time to ramp things up the air resistance is capable of pushing back with incredibly effect!



If you’re a cross training enthusiast, the Assault Air Bike is for you. This durable bike is ready to handle intense and thorough cardio workouts. This bike will push you to your fitness limits with its accommodating air resistance, suitable for beginners to serious athletes alike!



Key Features:

Targets both upper and lower body simultaneously

Air resistance that matches your intensity

20 Sealed bearings provide a smoother ride

On-board LCD monitor with multiple programs

Full Commercial Grade