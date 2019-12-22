I have looked everywhere in town and I can't find a micro usb adaptor anywhere, the only one I could find was broken out of the box.
If anyone has one, free to a good home or for a couple bucks.
Define which town or location? there are hundreds of towns in New Zealand.
most of PB tech stores have at least one OTG cable in stock.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABDNX6019/Dynamix-C-U2-OTG-10cm-USB-20-Micro-B-Male-to-Type
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CABBEL2474097/Belkin-OTG-Miicro-USB-On-The-Go-OTG-Adaptor
Ahhhh, the old DSE in Thames would have been the go-to place for that
Have you tried any of the phone shops?