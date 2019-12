Used galaxy watch for sale. Have had a tempered glass screen protector for the screen and have a spare tempered glass one at home. Will come with a few watch bands as well. Used condition as was using it to track running and gym work. Selling as not using it anymore. Also need something that works more seamlessly with apple ecosystem



Works perfectly fine. Will upload pics of condition later tonight. Comes with charger but no charging cable as original cable stopped working so using a UE boom micro USB to charge. Will get a new 3rd party micro USB for buyer.



Pick up mount wellington/CBD after work hours.



Looking at $250