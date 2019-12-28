Click to see full size

DW988 13mm Drill/Driver/Hammer Drill. Signs of use on the skin, clutch, brushes and chuck all fine.

DC330 Varible Speed Cordless Jigsaw. Quick release tool change, adjustable oscillation rate. Couple of scratches on the skin, otherwise very good condition.

DC5515 1/2 Gallon Cordless wet/dry vacuum. Excellent condition except one mark where I think a soldering iron may have fallen on it.

DC9096 x six. Three are pretty much poked, one is average and two are useable but certainly not new.

DC9116-xe x two. Wall chargers, mounted to keep them tidy. They do what they say they do.

DW9109. 12v charger for DeWalt XRP batteries. Charge XRP batteries from your cigarette plug in your vehicle.

Tools work perfectly, batteries could be repacked or replaced.

Wanting $250 for the lot.

Prefer pickup in Featherston, but I travel to the Manawatu regularly as well as Wellington.