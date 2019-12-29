Had the power amps in my car stereo replaced and these came out (were working when removed).
They are older units but seem okay.
Free to a good home (ideally Wellington pickup or I have to ship and they are heavy and possibly not worth it).
Had the power amps in my car stereo replaced and these came out (were working when removed).
They are older units but seem okay.
Free to a good home (ideally Wellington pickup or I have to ship and they are heavy and possibly not worth it).
Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD. https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730 Mention GZ to get a 10% discount
System One: Popcorn Hour A200, PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Gigabyte Brix (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Raspberry Pi running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Google Chromecast
System Two: Popcorn Hour A200 , Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex
WOW I had both those back in the 90s
Linux:
WOW I had both those back in the 90s
Are they worth anything to anybody or should I just ditch them?
Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD. https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730 Mention GZ to get a 10% discount
System One: Popcorn Hour A200, PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Gigabyte Brix (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Raspberry Pi running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Google Chromecast
System Two: Popcorn Hour A200 , Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex
lchiu7:
Linux:
WOW I had both those back in the 90s
Are they worth anything to anybody or should I just ditch them?
They are a good amp if someone wants them I would give them away
You have PM sent 29-Dec-2019 13:38