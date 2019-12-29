Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
5184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

# 262005 29-Dec-2019 13:21
Had the power amps in my car stereo replaced and these came out (were working when removed).

 

They are older units but seem okay.

 

Free to a good home (ideally Wellington pickup or I have to ship and they are heavy and possibly not worth it).

 

 

 

5698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2382482 29-Dec-2019 13:28
WOW I had both those back in the 90s



5184 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2382483 29-Dec-2019 13:36
Linux:

 

WOW I had both those back in the 90s

 

 

 

 

Are they worth anything to anybody or should I just ditch them?




5698 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2382486 29-Dec-2019 13:38
lchiu7:

 

Linux:

 

WOW I had both those back in the 90s

 

 

Are they worth anything to anybody or should I just ditch them?

 

 

They are a good amp if someone wants them I would give them away

169 posts

Master Geek


  # 2382487 29-Dec-2019 13:39
You have PM sent 29-Dec-2019 13:38

neb

1325 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2382494 29-Dec-2019 14:28
Sorry, that headline "older Alpine car stereo amps - were working when pulled" is just screaming for a byline of "got them from a guy I met down the pub" :-).

