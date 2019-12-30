Hi Guys,

Sold my PS4 to buy PC parts, so I've got some peripherals which i thought I'd put up here before venturing onto TradeMe.

 

Unfortunately I can only offer pick up on Auckland's North Shore
DualShock Charging station - $30

 



 


PlayStation wireless headset - $20

 

FULL DISCLOSURE: These are quite old (carried over from when I still had my PS3) but they do work with PS4 as well as PC. Sound quality is still great, and the virtual 7.1 works a treat. Battery life is a bit poo though, and the fake leather coating has worn off the earcups and band leaving only the fabric underneath

 



 

PDP Universal Media Remote for PS4 - $10


 

PM me if you're interested in any of the above items.