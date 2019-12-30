Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
WTB: Pi 3

Anyone on or near Auckland's North Shore got a Pi 3 they're looking to get rid of, name a price? The one I use for Flightaware has just fried itself, and the software won't run on a 4. There's some places that still sell 3s, but they're both asking fairly unrealistic prices for them and it's unlikely to arrive any time soon, or at least in time to avoid killing my uptime score on F-A.

www.nicegear.co.nz might have some stock?

chevrolux:

www.nicegear.co.nz might have some stock?

 

 

Several places have stock, but see above, they're asking very high prices (>= Pi 4) for a superseded model, and it won't get here for another 1-2 weeks. For example Nicegear don't reopen until 6 Jan, and that's only when the order will be processed, not when it arrives. I was checking to see if anyone has an old 3 lying around they'd be interested in selling. There's one on TM with a Flirc case and other stuff I don't need, but that'll take a week to get here too.

 
 
 
 


Seems flightaware need to sort their software out then I guess? Why doesnt it work on Pi 4? Not just a case of installing a few extras libraries?

 

 

 

Then you can grab one from PB right away

 

Edit: yep looks really simple....

 

https://discussions.flightaware.com/t/guide-to-install-piaware-on-raspberry-pi-4/55244

That can be a bit of a one-way process, I can't find the thread any more but Flightaware push out updates from time to time and there were reports of them breaking custom installs on Pi 4s when the updates went out, so it works initially and then goes downhill over time. Having maintained a custom kernel build for another Pi-based device that the original devs abandoned in the past I have a strong motivation towards going with the off-the-shelf config that the herd is using rather than branching out with something special. It's just risk-aversion after having been burned in the past.

I think I might have one lying around, but I won't be available to look it out until next week. PM me Monday if you're still looking.




