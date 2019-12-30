chevrolux:
www.nicegear.co.nz might have some stock?
Several places have stock, but see above, they're asking very high prices (>= Pi 4) for a superseded model, and it won't get here for another 1-2 weeks. For example Nicegear don't reopen until 6 Jan, and that's only when the order will be processed, not when it arrives. I was checking to see if anyone has an old 3 lying around they'd be interested in selling. There's one on TM with a Flirc case and other stuff I don't need, but that'll take a week to get here too.
Seems flightaware need to sort their software out then I guess? Why doesnt it work on Pi 4? Not just a case of installing a few extras libraries?
Then you can grab one from PB right away
Edit: yep looks really simple....
https://discussions.flightaware.com/t/guide-to-install-piaware-on-raspberry-pi-4/55244
