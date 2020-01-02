



Recently put on Trademe. Lots of interest and sold for $345 including postage. Unfortunately a non paying bidder won. So before I relist thought I’d offer them on here for $325 free postage. Details below. PM if interested.



For sale my Phillips Hue Bridge and 10 Hue bulbs. Bridge is the V1 bridge.



There are 3 bayonet type and 7 screw bulbs.



All in perfect working order owned from new.



Great package here for someone looking to set up with Hue lights.



X 4 of the bulbs are Hue V1 the rest are V3. All bulbs whit and colour.



