# 262045 2-Jan-2020 08:29
Recently put on Trademe. Lots of interest and sold for $345 including postage. Unfortunately a non paying bidder won. So before I relist thought I’d offer them on here for $325 free postage. Details below. PM if interested.

For sale my Phillips Hue Bridge and 10 Hue bulbs. Bridge is the V1 bridge.

There are 3 bayonet type and 7 screw bulbs.

All in perfect working order owned from new.

Great package here for someone looking to set up with Hue lights.

X 4 of the bulbs are Hue V1 the rest are V3. All bulbs whit and colour.

Original listing with picture

https://www.trademe.co.nz/building-renovation/electrical-lighting/lights/other/auction-2457364011.htm

  # 2384023 2-Jan-2020 08:54
Looks interesting... How old are the bulbs? I see you mentioned on the trademe listing some were newer?

Presumably the hub is going fine etc?



  # 2384024 2-Jan-2020 08:56
All fine. Perfect working order. 7 of the bulbs purchased in 2019 so fairly new. The bridge was purchased as new approx 4 years ago in the starter pack package.

 
 
 
 


  # 2384025 2-Jan-2020 08:57
I'd give you $80 for the three bayonet ones. PM me if interested.

 

 









  # 2384026 2-Jan-2020 08:59
Thanks but selling as a package. To start with anyway. Will split if unsold.

  # 2384045 2-Jan-2020 09:47
Do you know which are white vs colour?



  # 2384046 2-Jan-2020 09:48
All white and colour. Cheers.

