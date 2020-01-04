This is the product - practically unused and only selling because the relative I bought this for eventually decided to lay CAT6 cables throughout her house when she renovated. Only opened the box and tested it etc. You will get everything originally included in the box and the actual box itself. Bought from PBTech circa November/December last year so plenty of warranty still (warranty is 3 years).

$190 (plus postage if you want it posted at your risk) - pickup available in Albany or Newmarket (Auckland) or nearby suburbs at a mutually convenient time.