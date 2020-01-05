This is from say 2011 i think. Got to try move it on as i spent a heap of time on it back in the day and dont want to just recycle it 😭

I used it till about 2016 then my old man has been using it for netflix, its on windows 10, slow but still works. Just after a box of coronas for it

Its in a small box with with the bare minimum to run 1080p stuff at low power. It was initially setup to run mediaportal and had a few tv cards in it etc. After i skipped tvcards we just used it for netflix and streaming *cough* teatv *cough*. Works fine for video, just slower to move around.

Runs the AMD E-350 Processor 100 with a small motherboard,

has 4gbs of ram

120gbs ssd

and a videocard that can handle the decoding required, Im pretty sure its a geforce 710 with hdmi output.

It has a external psu setup so it works with the 100W power adapter I rigged up. A bit hacky but has worked for like 8 years.

Running legit windows 10 pro install, just resetting it now.

Someone can raid bits or use it as a whole, pickup is pukekohe or work hours in albany or i could ship although who knows if it will live that process.

pictures on google photos:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/3BUv4dQfuSM17JM76 (rear view)

https://photos.app.goo.gl/TsygApFmdCVA7ebWA (front view)

First in first served, prefer a pickup though so ill take that over shipping.