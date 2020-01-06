For sale - Apple iPhone XS Max - 256gb - Space Gray with AppleCare - Coverage End Date 29 November 2020

Replaced by Applecare in October 2019 so still in like new condition. No scratches, dents, bumps or any other issues. Has always been in a case. Will throw the case in with the sale too.

Battery health is showing as 100%. Updated to iOS 13.3

Open to offers, as it has Applecare thinking around $1,650 ono

Selling since I purchased an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

DM me if interested. I’m on the North Shore, Auckland but happy to courier it. Comes with box, phone and case. Available now.





Will post photos shortly.