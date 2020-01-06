Doing a clear out. Before I recycle it, anyone have a use for this tablet? Comes with charger.

It's EXTREMELY slow, but will run a web browser like Opera Mini. It's really quite heavy as well. The battery life is poor, best used plugged in, and it needs this specific charger as it's a high voltage one (supplied). I had a quick play and couldn't get any websites to load, but it is connected to WiFI.

You may need to download a ROM and re-flash it, so this is really for an enthusiast or parts. I'm not going to bother doing any more testing or messing around with it.

It's probably junk to recycle, just in case though.