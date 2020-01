In nearly perfect condition. Considering an upgrade to the latest generation. Comes with the Battery cover, though it's battery life isn't terribly long. The Kindles battery life seems intact (just to clarify, I've never managed to read long enough to flatten between charges either).

Let me know if you are interested by PM and how much you are prepared to offer. I was thinking around half the price of a new one, so say... $200 ish?

Cheers