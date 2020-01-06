These are 5 weeks old and in excellent used condition. I absolutely love these, but need to sell them to help with paying a $6K vet bill. They are a big improvement on the original AirPods, and they work flawlessly. The noise cancellation is great and they are super comfy to wear.

I looked into buying a new set of the silicone ear covers, but apple doesn't seem to sell them... However I will clean them all thoroughly with isopropyl alcohol before sending them out.

In spite of me being super careful, there are a few scuffs on the case. No deep scratches, but few surface marks. I will also include a navy blue ultra thin cover for the case.

I've got all the packaging and everything that came with the airpods.

Price: $400 including tracked shipping, or pickup in Christchurch is OK if you'd prefer.