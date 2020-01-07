Hi guys

having a clear out thanks to new presents etc - I have the following to go before I put it up on TradeMe

8x10TB IronWolf Pro HDD - bought 17th September

4x ST10000NE004 and 4x ST10000NE008 - happy for them to go as a group or individually

Have 5 year warranty with 2 year Rescue Data Recovery Service. Were used for 2 months in a barely used NAS and now not being used.

$350 each for the NE004 and $450 for the NE008

DJI Mavic Pro Drone bought just over 2 years ago - replacing as have upgraded to Mavic 2 Zoom

Includes

Remote Control

3x Spare Batteries (4 total)

Car Charger and 4 battery adaptor

spare propellor blades

Landing gear extension

PGYTech Hard carry case

PGYTech Filters

PGYTech Remote Control PRotector

Also includes VR Goggle Bundle but can sell separately if someone wants it

Also have boxes if needed

You can get the new drones for about $2,200, so I will set this around $1500 without the Goggles and $1800 with VR kit

happy to work with your budget as I would prefer them gone to a good home rather than sitting here doing nothing

EDIT: updated prices