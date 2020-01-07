Hi guys
having a clear out thanks to new presents etc - I have the following to go before I put it up on TradeMe
8x10TB IronWolf Pro HDD - bought 17th September
4x ST10000NE004 and 4x ST10000NE008 - happy for them to go as a group or individually
Have 5 year warranty with 2 year Rescue Data Recovery Service. Were used for 2 months in a barely used NAS and now not being used.
$350 each for the NE004 and $450 for the NE008
DJI Mavic Pro Drone bought just over 2 years ago - replacing as have upgraded to Mavic 2 Zoom
Includes
Remote Control
3x Spare Batteries (4 total)
Car Charger and 4 battery adaptor
spare propellor blades
Landing gear extension
PGYTech Hard carry case
PGYTech Filters
PGYTech Remote Control PRotector
Also includes VR Goggle Bundle but can sell separately if someone wants it
Also have boxes if needed
You can get the new drones for about $2,200, so I will set this around $1500 without the Goggles and $1800 with VR kit
happy to work with your budget as I would prefer them gone to a good home rather than sitting here doing nothing
