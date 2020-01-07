Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums


61 posts

Master Geek


# 262144 7-Jan-2020 15:28
Send private message

Hi guys 

 

having a clear out thanks to new presents etc - I have the following to go before I put it up on TradeMe

 

 

 

8x10TB IronWolf Pro HDD - bought 17th September

 

4x ST10000NE004 and 4x ST10000NE008 - happy for them to go as a group or individually

 

Have 5 year warranty with 2 year Rescue Data Recovery Service. Were used for 2 months in a barely used NAS and now not being used.

 

$350 each for the NE004 and $450 for the NE008

 

 

 

DJI Mavic Pro Drone bought just over 2 years ago - replacing as have upgraded to Mavic 2 Zoom

 

Includes

 

Remote Control

 

3x Spare Batteries (4 total)

 

Car Charger and 4 battery adaptor

 

spare propellor blades

 

Landing gear extension

 

PGYTech Hard carry case

 

PGYTech Filters

 

PGYTech Remote Control PRotector

 

Also includes VR Goggle Bundle but can sell separately if someone wants it

 

Also have boxes if needed

 

You can get the new drones for about $2,200, so I will set this around $1500 without the Goggles and $1800 with VR kit

 

 

 

happy to work with your budget as I would prefer them gone to a good home rather than sitting here doing nothing

 

EDIT: updated prices

67 posts

Master Geek


  # 2386819 7-Jan-2020 15:33
Send private message

How much you looking for mate

5986 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2386829 7-Jan-2020 15:39
Send private message

You need to post asking prices. I'm interested in some of the 10tbs.

 
 
 
 


554 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  # 2386830 7-Jan-2020 15:40
Send private message

Prices and location please?



61 posts

Master Geek


  # 2386834 7-Jan-2020 15:43
Send private message

sorry guys, forgot to add prices - I'm based in Auckland

