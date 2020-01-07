Philips 4K 32" USB-C Monitor 328P6VUBREB

Comes with original box and warranty receipt from an Auckland shop.

Purchased in May 2019 and comes with a 3 year warranty.

Great condition with no dead pixels etc. Great monitor as it has a dock built in so can be used to power/charge a laptop as well as provide dock functionality via the USB-C connection. (up to 60w). Can also be tilted, height adjusted and turned around to use in portrait mode. Hard to find this in monitors these days.

VGA+HDMI+DisplayPort + USB-C 3.1 + RJ45, Speakers

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MONPHS3209/Philips-328P6VUBREB75-32-4K-USB-C-Docking-Monitor $969 at PB

Price: $675

Pickup from Auckland CBD or New Windsor. Prefer not to post but can do if there are no local buyers.