# 262171 8-Jan-2020 16:59
Hi all,

 

Having a bit of a New Years clean out of some tech, so I've got the following available for sale here before they head to TradeMe. Photos incoming tomorrow!

 

Unifi Security Gateway - $140
Ex-Geekzone, ended up sticking with the Fritzbox in the end. Has box, but not the original PSU.

 

EVGA GeForce GTX 1070 FTW 8GB - $370
Second hand but good condition. Swapped for the RX580 below in a Hackintosh.

 

Sapphire Pulse RX 580 8GB - $250
Second hand. Non-original box.

 

Intel Core i9 9900K 8 Core CPU - $750
Gigabyte Z390 M Gaming Motherboard - $250
Trident Z RGB 2x8GB (16GB) DDR4 3000mhz RAM - $165
Corsair H100i Platinum 240mm AIO cooler - $165
Corsair Crystal 280X RGB White Case - $190
All above items were purchased March 2019 from PB Tech and all have original boxes and are otherwise in excellent condition. Selling my desktop build as I'm now using a laptop as my daily driver.

 

Samsung 970 Evo 500GB M.2 NVMe SSD - $100
Purchased March 2019 from 1stWave.

Corsair RM850x White Fully Modular 80 Plus Gold PSU - $180
Purchased March 2019 from MightyApe.

 

Yi 4K Action Camera + Selfie Stick + Bluetooth Remote + Waterproof Case + Dog Mount - $160
Used once on a week trip to Australia but has sat in a draw since, great alternative to a GoPro. The waterproof case is compatible with GoPro accessories, and the dog harness allows it to be attached to a dog.

 

Open to offers on any of the above items. I should have receipts for most of the items, but would need to dig around for them. Pick up in Epsom, Auckland.




 

  # 2387549 8-Jan-2020 17:14
I'll take the M.2 SSD

