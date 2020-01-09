Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 262182 9-Jan-2020 09:59
These are priced very competitively so please, no silly counteroffers!  These are currently in use so on confirmation of sale/funds there will be a 2-3 day delay while I take them down and factory reset them.

 

Arlo Ultra 2 Camera Kit, including 1 x Arlo Smarthub Model VMB5000r4 + 2 x Arlo Ultra Cameras + 1 Magnetic mount + 1 Outside Metal Screw mount + 1 x Arlo 18w USB charger + 1 x indoor Magnetic USB charging cable + 1 x black rubber camera shroud. $500 shipped

 

1 x Arlo Ultra Addon Camera + 1 x indoor Magnetic USB charging cable. $250 shipped.

 

2 x Arlo Pro 2 Cameras each comes with a micro USB USB charging cable + 5v 2amp USB charger.  $150 each shipped

 

I also have a range of long 6-7mtr outdoor charging cables for the Arlo pro’s and Ultras which I will throw in to whatever’s sold.

 

I’m Wellington based so they can be picked up in Titahi Bay, or the CBD area if desired.

  # 2387878 9-Jan-2020 10:06
I'm keen on one of the Arlo Pro 2's pleas.  PM sent 





  # 2388891 9-Jan-2020 10:59
Consider Ultra 2 kit sold subject to boss approval, will send PM within next hour.




"I have noticed even people who claim everything is predestined, and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road." -  Stephen Hawking

 
 
 
 




  # 2388892 9-Jan-2020 11:00
floydbloke:

 

Consider Ultra 2 kit sold subject to boss approval, will send PM within next hour.

 

 

Will do, let me know if you get approval :-)

 

 

  # 2388896 9-Jan-2020 11:05
Will take the 2nd Pro 2 please PM me your Account Details



  # 2388944 9-Jan-2020 11:08
harlansmart:

 

Will take the 2nd Pro 2 please PM me your Account Details

 

 

 

 

2nd Arlo Pro 2 is sold.

 

 

  # 2388948 9-Jan-2020 11:21
Payment made via online banking at 11:20 am

 

Cheers.

 

 

 

rp1790:

 

harlansmart:

 

Will take the 2nd Pro 2 please PM me your Account Details

 

 

 

 

2nd Arlo Pro 2 is sold.

 

 

 



  # 2388970 9-Jan-2020 12:10
And the Ultra 2 cam kit has been sold.

