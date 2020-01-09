These are priced very competitively so please, no silly counteroffers! These are currently in use so on confirmation of sale/funds there will be a 2-3 day delay while I take them down and factory reset them.

Arlo Ultra 2 Camera Kit, including 1 x Arlo Smarthub Model VMB5000r4 + 2 x Arlo Ultra Cameras + 1 Magnetic mount + 1 Outside Metal Screw mount + 1 x Arlo 18w USB charger + 1 x indoor Magnetic USB charging cable + 1 x black rubber camera shroud. $500 shipped

1 x Arlo Ultra Addon Camera + 1 x indoor Magnetic USB charging cable. $250 shipped.

2 x Arlo Pro 2 Cameras each comes with a micro USB USB charging cable + 5v 2amp USB charger. $150 each shipped

I also have a range of long 6-7mtr outdoor charging cables for the Arlo pro’s and Ultras which I will throw in to whatever’s sold.

I’m Wellington based so they can be picked up in Titahi Bay, or the CBD area if desired.