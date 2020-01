Does anybody do slot cars still? I don't know anyone & haven't seen a slot car track in action this century. If there is a retro enthusiast here, you're welcome to claim a freebie.



New in the box, 1:32 scale Aston Martin DB5 Goldfinger, limited edition (if you call 4500 limited).



I received it as a promo gift 3-4 years ago. Promoting what I do not recall. It's been taking up space as one of those things I'll never use but is too good to simply throw away. Where would I find a slot car junkie? Geekzone? Let's see.