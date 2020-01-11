Purchased from EBGames it's roughly a month old and in perfect condition. Has glass screen protector applied since day one and comes with an official Nintendo case. Sadly doesn't come with any games as mine are digital, but I'm happy to include a 128GB microSD card with it. Selling as I'm no longer using it as I realized I use the original switch docked on the big screen anyway. Comes with the original box and wall charger.

Looking at $300. Can arrange pick up within Auckland or free postage overnight.