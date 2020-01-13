Motherboard, Evga Z370 Classified K (warranty has 541 days left) https://www.evga.com/support/manuals/files/134-KS-E379.pdf $400
CPU, Intel 8086k 6c/12t $600
RAM, 16GB GSKILL ddr4 3200 F4-3200C14D-16GFX $100
Corsair carbide 270R ATX case $50
Power Supply Brand new in box never used EVGA 650w G3 Gold (7 Year warranty) https://www.evga.com/products/product.aspx?pn=220-G3-0650-Y1 $150
Warranty for the EVGA products will be provided by EVGA USA.
Id prefer to sell the CPU+Motherboard+RAM together.
Shipping at buyers cost, Pickup Auckland,North Shore