# 262280 14-Jan-2020 12:49
Brand New in unopened box, JBL by Harman Free Bluetooth Earphones.

Model JBLFREEXBLKBT, retail $269.

Surplus to requirements, $150 + courier or pickup central Auckland today.




  # 2391791 14-Jan-2020 13:37
Yeah, well my client might have paid $269 but Pricespy shows Harvey Norman selling at $229.

I'm busy & don't want to muck around with this. New price $100 + delivery.




