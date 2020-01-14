Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: 60" Panasonic plasma TV


# 262283 14-Jan-2020 13:23
Before I list it on TM in the next few days I thought I'd put this up on here...

 

Selling a Panasonic 60" plasma, model number TH-P60ST50Z (similar to this one).

 

Manufactured Oct 2012, in excellent condition.

 

Comes with the stand (unused) and two pairs of 3D glasses.

 

Pick-up is Palmerston North, or I could potentially look at delivering in the lower NI for a charge.

 

Sure, not 4K nor does it offer the brightness of an LCD or OLED, but personally I prefer the image on a plasma over the entry-level-to-mid-range LCD TVs out there.

 

Asking price: $300.

  # 2391805 14-Jan-2020 13:47
Interested. Will send a PM.

