Hi guys - getting rid of more stuff

1x GoPro Hero 4 Black with 3 spare batteries and charger, includes original charger, floaty hand mount, chest mount, head mount. still in good nick

~$150

DJI Mavic Pro Drone bought just over 2 years ago - replacing as have upgraded to Mavic 2 Zoom

Includes Remote Control,3x Spare Batteries (4 total),Car Charger and 4 battery adaptor,spare propellor blades,Landing gear extension,PGYTech Hard carry case,PGYTech Filters,PGYTech Remote Control PRotector

Also includes VR Goggle Bundle but can sell separately if someone wants it

Also have boxes if needed

You can get the new drones for about $2,200, so I will set this around $1400 without the Goggles and $1600 with VR kit

1x Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rose Gold 64GB- cracked screen, back and top half of screen is fine. You can get display replaced for less than ~$400 I believe

~$250

1x Samsung Galaxy S10+ Black 128GB Dual Sim - cracked in bottom right corner and slightly spread across but otherwise working perfectly. You can get display replaced for ~$500 so looking for below $1000

1x Samsung Gear S3 Frontier - small scratch on the screen, barely visible especially when screen is on.

~$200

1x Samsung Fast Wireless Charger EP-PG950 - happy to chuck in for free on one of the phones otherwise $20

1x Samsung Wireless Charger Duo - $60

As always, if you are interested, let me know, even if the price is too high - I'm quite flexible and want these to go to a good home

I'm based in Auckland

Photos here https://imgur.com/a/3oHhXhT