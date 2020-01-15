Have made some changes to my setup at home so have a bunch of things that are now surplus to requirements. Prices as listed below and I'll cover any shipping costs. Pickup is in Wellington, Wilton or CBD.

Sapphire Nitro+ RX580 8GB (In original box - Purchased April 2019 PBTech) $250

Razer Core X with no PSU or Fan but will add in a 2mtr 40Gbps USB-C ThunderBolt cable $250 - Purchased same time as RX580. I removed the power supply and fan and replaced with a SF600 PSU to reduce fan noise. Never had any heat issues as the case is ventilated. I have the original box but not the PSU or fan sorry

Airport Express A1392 $60

3x Echo Dot 3rd gen, 2x white and 1x black. $40 each

I'll probably add the SF600 PSU to this list but just need to check if I still have all the cables and stuff that came with it.

PM if interested.