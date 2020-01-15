Selling as I have a work supplied MacBook Pro now and I also have a Hackintosh so just don't really need this anymore.

It has one small issue which is a small scratch on the screen in the top left corner. Its nearly all in the bezel area so doesn't affect use of the device. Pretty sure it happened when I was cleaning the screen one day and there must have been a bit of grit on the screen or the clothe I was using.

Specs are:

Core i7 Quad Core 2.7Ghz with 4.5Ghz boost

16GB LPDDR3 2133Mhz RAM

512GB SSD

I have the original box and charger. Purchase date was May 2019 from Apple so still has a few months warranty and CGA coverage.

Looking for $3000 with free shipping or pickup in Wellington, Wilton or CBD. PM if interested.

Heres a photo of the scratch which looks a hell of a lot worse in close up with lighting to make it stand out vs what it actually looks like in use. I'll take another photo of just looking straight at the screen for comparison and add it tonight.