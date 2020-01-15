Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Offers and Wanted Sold: Nvidia Shield Gaming Edition


/dev/null
9011 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

# 262304 15-Jan-2020 11:31
Purchased in November 2017 from Amazon. Damn good media player. Have also been using it for retro gaming. This is the 2nd generation device (not the latest, but not the oldest). Running Android TV 9.

 

Only reason for sale is I have replaced it with an Apple TV and the Shield is just sitting around.

 

Comes with Shield gaming controller, standard Bluetooth control and the Shield itself. Power adapter needs a US to NZ converter which is included. Will chuck in a HDMI cable but I can't guarantee the HDMI cable I provide will work with 4K HDR.

 

Also, works well as a Plex server if that is your thing and can emulate practically all retro gaming consoles with ease.

 

Pickup in Wellington CBD or can ship within NZ for $10 extra - $200.




528 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2392501 15-Jan-2020 11:38
Interested, PM sent.



/dev/null
9011 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2392557 15-Jan-2020 12:27
Sold!




