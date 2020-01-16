Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedWTB: Smartphone around $250


173 posts

Master Geek


# 262313 16-Jan-2020 09:11
Send private message quote this post

Doesnt matter what company. The only requirement is good condition and not too old.

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

Create new topic
15521 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 2394751 16-Jan-2020 09:30
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

VodaFone Smart have a range of phones, their best one looks to be free with a SIM (I assume there's some kind of contract) or $250 for one of them to buy outright.

 

Otherwise look at the Moto G / E ranges on Amazon.com. The G5 is too old now, but the G7 and probably even the G6 are still good value, and G7 probably has another year of updates coming. Moto G7 Play would be great value, it's their lower end model. You need to check carefully that it has band 28, but I suspect it does. This color of the G7 play has band 28, and the Power version (big battery) does too. I can also say the G5 standard and the G8 plus definitely have band 28, as my wife has both.

31 posts

Geek


  # 2394759 16-Jan-2020 09:38
Send private message quote this post

PMed

 
 
 
 


3459 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2398749 16-Jan-2020 10:16
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

xiaomi a3 brand new from aliexpress for like $277 nzd delivered (I got one a few months ago).  very very good phone, and its brand new.   I wouldnt bother buying a second hand phone due to battery being the first/only real thing that requires you upgrading (ie selling off your old phone) these days.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.