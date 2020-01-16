Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
FS: Sony Bravia KD-55X9000F 55inch Full Array LED 4K tv


# 264314 16-Jan-2020 11:17
$1300ono needs to be sold by Saturday, pick up in Auckland.

 

Also comes with a newer style of the Sony remote that I purchased seperately and potentially can throw in the TV cabinet if interested.

 

Purchased a year ago, briliant TV only selling for convienience during our next interim move or I'll be sending it far away to somewhere for storage.

 

Comes with Android TV Oreo , for those that prefer no smartTV features you can also change Sony TV to pro mode which disables Android TV.

 

Reviews here for overseas based model - https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/sony/x900f

 

Specs here - https://www.sony.co.nz/electronics/support/televisions-projectors-lcd-tvs-android-/kd-55x9000f/specifications

  # 2398877 16-Jan-2020 11:41
Damn. This would've been great for my set up but I'm in Christchurch.




Create new topic



