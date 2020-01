Like new, had them for a couple of years and 99% of the time have been sitting in my work bag unused.

Comes with case

headphone cord,

airplane double port thing.

I no longer have the charging cord but it's just micro USB.

The sound is great from them. Tested and still working :)

More info

https://store.sony.co.nz/archived-headphones/WH1000XM2B.html

Looking for $280 ONO

Pickup Albany or can courier for $10 (track and trace)

PM me :)