Asus Eee PC 1001 HA mini laptop, working ,Windows 7 probably needs new OS $ 50.00

Canon iP100 Printer $ 50.00

GME PSA 126 13.8V 7Amp peak Benchtop power supply $50.00

Philips PM 5501 Patttern Generator $ 60.00

Samsung Smarthings hub, $50.00 never been used , came from US

Unaohm EP 314 Spectum Analyser , older model , does full Satellite , DVB T power, no BER $ 100.00

Trimax SM 2500 handheld Satellite Meter , Spectrum Analyser $250.00 never been used

Netcomm N300 router & power supply $ 25.00

VGA extenders over Cat5 with P supplies , 2 lots, $ 30.00 each

Hills ‘Network Owl’ Gateway , P Supply, Ethernet cable $ 20.00 ea

HDMI : Wirelsss extender , Splitters, Switches , Matrix

Wall plates : HDMI , 6x Binding posts, 6 x RCA socket, F type, Single RCA

Wall plate inserts ( Mostly PDL 600 Type) : F Type, RCA , Binding Posts, BNC

F compression connectors, F/F, F Belling Lee one piece F/ RCA same , F BNC, F/90*, F/screw on ( $10/50)

Cables: HDMI , mostly 2M , Coax, RCA, long RCA, Scart, S Video, most can be made to order

Masthead Amps , Distribution Amps, Modulators, Multiswitches, Splitters , Taps , Banana Plugs etc Domestic & Commercial

Speaker wall brackets, Tv wall mounts and probably lots of stuff I’ve forgotten, all sorts of adapters , power supplies , remotes ( Tv, SKY etc ), anything related to Tv, Home theatre installation.

A lot of this stuff is heavy so would prefer pick up if possible.

PM please for info , pics , offers , details of smaller items .



Also have a couple of smaller Tv’s 24” , one that has no remote , otherwise ok DVB T built in $ 50,

One that has a faulty tuner otherwise ok, $ 30.00 , or $ 80.00 with Freeview box, HDMI cable etc.



Pickup Central Lower Hutt