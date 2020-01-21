Hi all,

For sale is a lightly-used Ubiquiti UC-CK UniFi Controller Cloud Key.

Ubiquiti UniFi Controller Cloud Key for Enterprise Central Management.

Secure UniFi Hybrid Cloud Technology

Integrated, Stand-Alone UniFi Controller

Remote and Private Cloud Access

Plug-and-Play Installation

Has just been factory reset and as new, with original box. No issues or faults.

I purchased this to learn how these worked (alongside my UniFi UAP) but now don't need it.

Dealer price approx $130, yours for $95. Shipping will be an additional $5 nationwide.

Thanks,

Peter.