Hi all,

 

For sale is a lightly-used Ubiquiti UC-CK UniFi Controller Cloud Key.

 

 

Ubiquiti UniFi Controller Cloud Key for Enterprise Central Management.

 

  • Secure UniFi Hybrid Cloud Technology
  • Integrated, Stand-Alone UniFi Controller
  • Remote and Private Cloud Access
  • Plug-and-Play Installation

Has just been factory reset and as new, with original box. No issues or faults.

 

I purchased this to learn how these worked (alongside my UniFi UAP) but now don't need it.

 

Dealer price approx $130, yours for $95. Shipping will be an additional $5 nationwide.

 

Thanks,

 

Peter.