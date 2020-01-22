Long story but I'm back in Wellington and need to work out if our newly connected VDSL is faulty due to the modem (worked fine two months ago!), the internal wiring, or Chorus. There's no DSL signal at all so I'm guessing it's Chorus or the modem. Yes, I have Scotchlocked some cables with RJ11 plugs on them direct to the incoming lines and that hasn't helped. No, the copper hasn't been used for a few years so who knows what's wrong between us and the cabinet/exchange.

If you're somewhere between Karori and Khandallah and I could pick up an HG659 or other VDSL capable device that you no longer want, that would be wonderful - please PM me.