Seagate Barracuda LP 7200.12 required urgently


16 posts

Geek


# 265465 22-Jan-2020 18:16


Does anyone have a spare Seagate Barracuda LP Drive 7200.12   1GB or 2GB  to sell or swap even?

 

Had a RAID disk array problem (thanks to my cuz the magic blue smoke came out) and I need to recover some data from a couple of drives.

 

I require either a similar replacement drive or just a drive circuit board will do as long as the board works. 

 

Any of the following models will probably have the right board  ST1000DM003, ST2000DL001, ST1000DL002, ST2000DL003, ST2000DM001, ST2000VM002 , ST2000VX002.

 

Important thing is the drive PCB Number this must be 100617465 Rev A, B or C. 

 

Can you get back to me ASAP if so with a price.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

 

387 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2404896 22-Jan-2020 18:31


I do have a ST2000DM001 which has died - click of death no smoke.

 

But the PCB has 100664987 Rev B on it.

