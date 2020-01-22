Does anyone have a spare Seagate Barracuda LP Drive 7200.12 1GB or 2GB to sell or swap even?

Had a RAID disk array problem (thanks to my cuz the magic blue smoke came out) and I need to recover some data from a couple of drives.

I require either a similar replacement drive or just a drive circuit board will do as long as the board works.

Any of the following models will probably have the right board ST1000DM003, ST2000DL001, ST1000DL002, ST2000DL003, ST2000DM001, ST2000VM002 , ST2000VX002.

Important thing is the drive PCB Number this must be 100617465 Rev A, B or C.

Can you get back to me ASAP if so with a price.

Cheers