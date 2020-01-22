Google Pixel 4 XL with Box, Accessories & Case

As new condition

Purchased in December 2019 from Harvey Norman Australia

Colour: Just Black

Storage: 64GB

eSIM compatible (used as a dual SIM phone in Australia thanks to the eSIM).

Comes with original box, all accessories (all untouched), case & dbrand titanium skin protecting the back. Put on on day 1 so underneath, the phone is brand new. No marks on the body.

Original USB-C rapid charger, USB-C charging cable, USB-C to USB-A adapter, Google Buds, 3.5mm to USB-C audio adapter, phone and purchase receipt from Harvey Norman Australia.

Photo's of the phone were taken with the screen protector on which had some marks but I'll peel that off and provide a new screen protector.

Great phone with no issues (apart from average/poor battery life) but selling as I personally don't see the upgrade being worth it from a Pixel 3a XL (which I'm using at present).

Price: $1250 ono

Auckland CBD based but can ship within NZ