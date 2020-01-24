Selling my Xiaomi Mi 9 blue (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) in immaculate condition, its been in case most of its life.
It also comes with a selection of new cases as well as coming in a very nice slim black case.
Specs: https://www.gsmarena.com/xiaomi_mi_9-9507.php
It is a very nice phone, reviews extremely well, full details can be found at https://www.mi.com/global/mi9
Selling as I have changed back to a iPhone.
Was purchased on 16/05/2019 from the NZ Mi Store and is still under warranty (2 years).
Looking for $550 including sipping within NZ. You're also welcome to pickup in Christchurch.