Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOffers and WantedFS Xiaomi Mi9 with new cases [CHCH - Free Shipping]


685 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 265502 24-Jan-2020 13:57
Send private message quote this post

Selling my Xiaomi Mi 9 blue (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) in immaculate condition, its been in case most of its life.

 

It also comes with a selection of new cases as well as coming in a very nice slim black case.

 

 

 

Specs: https://www.gsmarena.com/xiaomi_mi_9-9507.php

 

It is a very nice phone, reviews extremely well, full details can be found at https://www.mi.com/global/mi9

 

 

 

Selling as I have changed back to a iPhone.

 

Was purchased on 16/05/2019 from the NZ Mi Store and is still under warranty (2 years).

 

 

 

 

 

Looking for $550 including sipping within NZ. You're also welcome to pickup in Christchurch.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
799 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2406073 24-Jan-2020 14:13
Send private message quote this post

Hey, do you have a NZ fast charger for this included? I'll go and look it up but do you know if it supports LTE Band 28? Thanks. 

 

 

 

Edit - doesn't look like it supports band 28 from what I can see? Unless we have a different variant for NZ?



685 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2406078 24-Jan-2020 14:24
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Yes, will include a NZ charger, original cable and all in the original box.

 

It looks like it does support band 28.

 

This is the flagship phone for Xiaomi, they are usually very good at supporting a wide range of frequencies on their global model.

 

 

 

From GSM Arena (for the Global model - the one i'm selling).

 

 

 

 

2G bands

 

GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2

 

 

 

 

 

CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA

 

 

 

3G bands

 

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

 

 

 

4G bands

 

LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) - Global

 

 

 

 
 
 
 




685 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2406079 24-Jan-2020 14:25
Send private message quote this post

wratterus:

 

Hey, do you have a NZ fast charger for this included? I'll go and look it up but do you know if it supports LTE Band 28? Thanks. 

 

 

 

Edit - doesn't look like it supports band 28 from what I can see? Unless we have a different variant for NZ?

 

 

 

 

I assume you looked at the China model rather the global? (There are both listed in the GSM arena specs)

799 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2406080 24-Jan-2020 14:26
Send private message quote this post

I would say so. Thanks.

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Ring launches indoor-only security camera
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:26

New report findings will help schools implement the digital technologies curriculum content
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:25

N4L to upgrade & support wireless internet inside schools
Posted 23-Jan-2020 17:22

Netflix releases 21 Studio Ghibli works
Posted 22-Jan-2020 11:42

Vodafone integrates eSIM into device and wearable roadmap
Posted 17-Jan-2020 09:45

Do you need this camera app? Group investigates privacy implications
Posted 16-Jan-2020 03:30

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.